All BCGEU Members at York House School - BCGEU Occupational Health and Safety Representative - BCGEU

Published on October 13, 2021

Your Union is currently looking for a worker representative to sit on the OH&S committee at York House School.

What does the OH&S representative do?

  • Participate on the joint OH&S committee as a worker representative
  • Advocate on behalf of members in health and safety matters and keep members informed
  • Communicate significant health and safety problems to stewards and union staff

How will I participate?

  • Attend monthly committee meetings, where you will participate as an equal with employer representatives
  • Identify and advise on situations that may be unsafe or unhealthy
  • Address member concerns/complaints related to health and safety
  • Consult with workers and the employer on improvements to health and safety and make recommendations towards improvement
  • Make recommendations to the employer on education, training, policies, procedures
  • Ensure that inspections and incident investigations are carried out and conducted jointly by worker and employer representatives

How will I know what to do?

  • OH&S representatives are entitled to 8 hours of employer-paid training per year. BCGEU offers training courses throughout the year on a variety of health and safety related topics.
  • You will also have access to union representatives in BCGEU's OH&S department to help answer any questions you may have.

 

If you are interested in becoming a Health and Safety representative, speak to a shop steward or use this link to let us know! https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/ohs_rep

 
In solidarity
 
Larisa Mills
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



