Your Union is currently looking for a worker representative to sit on the OH&S committee at York House School.

What does the OH&S representative do?

Participate on the joint OH&S committee as a worker representative

Advocate on behalf of members in health and safety matters and keep members informed

Communicate significant health and safety problems to stewards and union staff

How will I participate?

Attend monthly committee meetings, where you will participate as an equal with employer representatives

Identify and advise on situations that may be unsafe or unhealthy

Address member concerns/complaints related to health and safety

Consult with workers and the employer on improvements to health and safety and make recommendations towards improvement

Make recommendations to the employer on education, training, policies, procedures

Ensure that inspections and incident investigations are carried out and conducted jointly by worker and employer representatives

How will I know what to do?

OH&S representatives are entitled to 8 hours of employer-paid training per year. BCGEU offers training courses throughout the year on a variety of health and safety related topics.

You will also have access to union representatives in BCGEU's OH&S department to help answer any questions you may have.

If you are interested in becoming a Health and Safety representative, speak to a shop steward or use this link to let us know! https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/ohs_rep



