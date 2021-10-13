Your Union is currently looking for a worker representative to sit on the OH&S committee at York House School.
What does the OH&S representative do?
- Participate on the joint OH&S committee as a worker representative
- Advocate on behalf of members in health and safety matters and keep members informed
- Communicate significant health and safety problems to stewards and union staff
How will I participate?
- Attend monthly committee meetings, where you will participate as an equal with employer representatives
- Identify and advise on situations that may be unsafe or unhealthy
- Address member concerns/complaints related to health and safety
- Consult with workers and the employer on improvements to health and safety and make recommendations towards improvement
- Make recommendations to the employer on education, training, policies, procedures
- Ensure that inspections and incident investigations are carried out and conducted jointly by worker and employer representatives
How will I know what to do?
- OH&S representatives are entitled to 8 hours of employer-paid training per year. BCGEU offers training courses throughout the year on a variety of health and safety related topics.
- You will also have access to union representatives in BCGEU's OH&S department to help answer any questions you may have.
If you are interested in becoming a Health and Safety representative, speak to a shop steward or use this link to let us know! https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/ohs_rep
