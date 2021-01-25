Following the bulletin dated January 15, 2021, it was brought to the Union's attention that a sixth nomination for the bargaining committee election was submitted. We have now confirmed that the nomination form was received before the deadline and is therefore valid. Since that time, one of the nominees has chosen to step down which means that we will not need to proceed to an election. Therefore I would like to welcome your newest bargaining committee member, Alexis Lum, and to announce that your bargaining committee for York House School will be:

Bargaining Unit Chair

Alison Waterhouse

Committee Members

Philip Coates

Alexis Lum

Danika Murray

Clint Robertson

Thank you to all the committee members for stepping into this role.

Please take the time to fill out the attached bargaining survey and return it directly to your bargaining committee or by email to area03@bcgeu.ca with attention to Larisa Mills by:

Friday, February 5, 2021

The answers that you provide will help the committee draft proposals on the issues that are most important to you.

In solidarity,

Larisa Mills

Staff Representative



