 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. All BCGEU Members at York House School - UPDATE: Bargaining Committee Members - BCGEU

All BCGEU Members at York House School - UPDATE: Bargaining Committee Members - BCGEU

Published on January 25, 2021

Following the bulletin dated January 15, 2021, it was brought to the Union's attention that a sixth nomination for the bargaining committee election was submitted. We have now confirmed that the nomination form was received before the deadline and is therefore valid. Since that time, one of the nominees has chosen to step down which means that we will not need to proceed to an election. Therefore I would like to welcome your newest bargaining committee member, Alexis Lum, and to announce that your bargaining committee for York House School will be:

Bargaining Unit Chair

Alison Waterhouse 

 

Committee Members

Philip Coates

Alexis Lum

Danika Murray

Clint Robertson

 

Thank you to all the committee members for stepping into this role.

Please take the time to fill out the attached bargaining survey and return it directly to your bargaining committee or by email to area03@bcgeu.ca with attention to Larisa Mills by:

Friday, February 5, 2021

The answers that you provide will help the committee draft proposals on the issues that are most important to you.

 

In solidarity,

 

Larisa Mills
Staff Representative


Download bargaining survey here
Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP