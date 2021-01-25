Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Jan 11):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
All BCGEU Members at York House School - UPDATE: Bargaining Committee Members - BCGEU
Published on January 25, 2021
Following the bulletin dated January 15, 2021, it was brought to the Union's attention that a sixth nomination for the bargaining committee election was submitted. We have now confirmed that the nomination form was received before the deadline and is therefore valid. Since that time, one of the nominees has chosen to step down which means that we will not need to proceed to an election. Therefore I would like to welcome your newest bargaining committee member, Alexis Lum, and to announce that your bargaining committee for York House School will be:
Bargaining Unit Chair
Alison Waterhouse
Committee Members
Philip Coates
Alexis Lum
Danika Murray
Clint Robertson
Thank you to all the committee members for stepping into this role.
Please take the time to fill out the attached bargaining survey and return it directly to your bargaining committee or by email to area03@bcgeu.ca with attention to Larisa Mills by:
Friday, February 5, 2021
The answers that you provide will help the committee draft proposals on the issues that are most important to you.