Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. All BCGEU Members at YRB (SA-10) - May 31, 2022, YRB SA-10 Joint Labour Management Meeting Minutes - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All BCGEU Members at YRB (SA-10) - May 31, 2022, YRB SA-10 Joint Labour Management Meeting Minutes - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 23, 2022

Please see the attached minutes from the May 31, 2022, YRB SA-10 Joint Labour Management Meeting.
 
If you have an issue you would like to put forward for the next YRB SA-10 JLM, please let us know by emailing [email protected] or letting one of your committee members know.

 
 
In solidarity,
 
Jeff Burns, JLM Committee Member
Jon Staples, JLM Committee Member
Matthew Stooshnoff, JLM Committee Member
Sarah Maglio, BCGEU Staff Representative – East Kootenay Area08

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP