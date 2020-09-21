Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. Members attending an appointment at a BCGEU office will be
required to complete and return a declaration confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 21): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
All BCGEU members Compass Group (All worksites) - Election of Bargaining Committee Member – FRCC - BCGEU
Published on September 21, 2020
Congratulations to our new Bargaining Committee member, elected by acclamation:
Lynn McFedries
Lynn will also be representing Ford Mountain, given the recent resignation from the bargaining committee by Lorne Andrew. The Committee members will decide on one of them to be Chairperson.
Preparations for a renewal collective agreement will begin on Wednesday as your Bargaining Committee begins to meet in caucus. We will review the surveys you submitted and all the feedback we have been receiving. Our first scheduled date to meet with the employer is October 6th.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Bhupinder Thandi - Surrey School Board Francois Dube - Surrey Pre-Trial Mike Witteveen - Nanaimo Correctional Centre Marcie McLean - Okanagan Correctional Centre Lynn McFedries – FRCC and Ford Mountain Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations