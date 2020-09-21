 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. All BCGEU members Compass Group (All worksites) - Election of Bargaining Committee Member – FRCC - BCGEU

Published on September 21, 2020

Congratulations to our new Bargaining Committee member, elected by acclamation:

Lynn McFedries 

Lynn will also be representing Ford Mountain, given the recent resignation from the bargaining committee by Lorne Andrew. The Committee members will decide on one of them to be Chairperson.

Preparations for a renewal collective agreement will begin on Wednesday as your Bargaining Committee begins to meet in caucus. We will review the surveys you submitted and all the feedback we have been receiving. Our first scheduled date to meet with the employer is October 6th.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Bhupinder Thandi - Surrey School Board
Francois Dube - Surrey Pre-Trial
Mike Witteveen - Nanaimo Correctional Centre
Marcie McLean - Okanagan Correctional Centre
Lynn McFedries – FRCC and Ford Mountain
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations


