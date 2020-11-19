 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. All BCGEU members Compass Group (All worksites) - Important Membership Meeting - BCGEU

Published on November 19, 2020

A special meeting, only for members working at FRCC and Ford Mountain, has been scheduled as follows:

When: Friday, November 20, 2020
Time: 7:30 pm
Forum: Remotely by Zoom

Your Bargaining Committee will be available for consultation and to report on our discussions with Compass Canada. Please make every effort to attend this important meeting.

If you have an email address on file with the Union, you will receive a link by email to attend the meeting. Please contact Lynn McFedries to ensure we have your correct email address.


In solidarity,

 

Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member
Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member
Marcie McLean - Bargaining Committee Member
Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations


