To: All BCGEU Members – District of Hudson's Hope – Local 1710

Re: District of Hudson's Hope Bargaining Update





Your bargaining committee has scheduled March 18 & 19, 2026 to resume negotiations with your employer. As noted in our last bulletin we have concluded all non-monetary items, however, have not reached an agreement on many of the monetary items. This round has been challenging but your committee remains steadfast in achieving a fair deal!



We thank you for your continued patience and support.



In solidarity,



Cindy Edgar, Bargaining Chair

Tonia Alexander, Committee Member

Alyse Dillon, Committee Member

Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP