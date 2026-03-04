To: All BCGEU Members – District of Hudson's Hope – Local 1710
Re: District of Hudson's Hope Bargaining Update
Your bargaining committee has scheduled March 18 & 19, 2026 to resume negotiations with your employer. As noted in our last bulletin we have concluded all non-monetary items, however, have not reached an agreement on many of the monetary items. This round has been challenging but your committee remains steadfast in achieving a fair deal!
We thank you for your continued patience and support.
In solidarity,
Cindy Edgar, Bargaining Chair
Tonia Alexander, Committee Member
Alyse Dillon, Committee Member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2026. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs