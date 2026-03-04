Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on March 04, 2026

To: All BCGEU Members – District of Hudson's Hope – Local 1710

Re: District of Hudson's Hope Bargaining Update

Your bargaining committee has scheduled March 18 & 19, 2026 to resume negotiations with your employer. As noted in our last bulletin we have concluded all non-monetary items, however, have not reached an agreement on many of the monetary items. This round has been challenging but your committee remains steadfast in achieving a fair deal!

We thank you for your continued patience and support.


In solidarity,

Cindy Edgar, Bargaining Chair
Tonia Alexander, Committee Member
Alyse Dillon, Committee Member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator

