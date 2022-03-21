Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 10, 2022

 

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that after a day of voting, our members employed at Douglas Care have voted in favour of ratifying the recently announced tentative agreement. 

Our new collective agreement is now in full force and effect!

Many thanks to everyone for your great patience and support. By sticking together, we got a fair deal! Well done, everyone!


In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:
Ryan Richard (Chair), Stephanie Kitzler and Ranjit Gahunia
Chad McQuarrie, BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here