Please note the meeting has been rescheduled due to bargaining and will take place on June 22nd (not the previously mentioned June 14th).

The next Joint Labour-Management Committee (JLM) meeting will be held on June 22, 2022.

These meetings are an opportunity for us to meet with management to get answers and work through differences, that are not grievable, in-between rounds of bargaining.

If you have an issue you would like to put forward, please let us know by emailing [email protected] or letting one of your committee members know by Monday, June 13, 2022.

In solidarity,

Your JLM Committee:

Joe Pendry

Lawrence White

Travis Sandberg

Sarah Maglio, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





