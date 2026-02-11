This morning, our community is devasted by the news of the shooting at Tumbler Ridge High School. We are heartbroken by this act of violence and extend our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, students, educators, first responders, and everyone impacted.



To those of you who were working and who were first responders, we recognize the courage, care, and professionalism you showed in an unimaginable situation. Your actions reflect the very best of our union and our community.



Right now, our priority is you: your safety, wellbeing, and support. Experiencing or responding to trauma can have lasting effects. Our Occupational Health and Safety Department is in contact with the employers to coordinate our support and assistance.



Please know that confidential help is available. Here are just a few resources:



Tumbler Ridge (RCMP) Victim Services - 250-242-5252



BC Health Crisis Line - 1-800-784-2422 / 9-8-8



Mental Health Support Line - 310-6789



211 via United Way -- https://bc.211.ca/



We encourage you to reach out, stay connected to your community, and take the time you need. No one should carry this alone. Your union is here for you.



To the wider Tumbler Ridge community, we stand with you in grief and resolve. In moments like these, we learn the true meaning of solidarity. We will continue to support healing, care for those impacted, and work together to ensure that our workplaces and communities are safe for all.



In solidarity,

Paul Finch



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP