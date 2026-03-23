To: All BCGEU Members in Area 10
Date: April 8, 2026
Re: Wills and Estate Planning
Location: Virtual Online Presentation
Time: 7pm – 8pm Presentation
8pm – 8:30pm Question Period
Your Area 10 Cross Component Committee is pleased to be hosting a presentation on "Wills and Estate Planning" on April 8, 2026, put on by Corvus Law.
All Area 10 members are invited to attend.
Please RSVP by clicking on the link below. Once you have RSVP'd the meeting link will be sent to you.
RSVP:Click here to RSVP
The meeting link will be sent to you in your RSVP confirmation email.
In solidarity
Area 10 Cross Component Committee
UWU/MoveUP
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