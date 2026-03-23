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All BCGEU Members in Area 10 - Wills and Estate Planning - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 23, 2026

To:               All BCGEU Members in Area 10

Date:           April 8, 2026

Re:              Wills and Estate Planning

Location:    Virtual Online Presentation

Time:          7pm – 8pm Presentation

                   8pm – 8:30pm Question Period 



Your Area 10 Cross Component Committee is pleased to be hosting a presentation on "Wills and Estate Planning" on April 8, 2026, put on by Corvus Law.

All Area 10 members are invited to attend.

Please RSVP by clicking on the link below. Once you have RSVP'd the meeting link will be sent to you.

RSVP:Click here to RSVP
The meeting link will be sent to you in your RSVP confirmation email.


In solidarity
Area 10 Cross Component Committee



Download PDF of notice here



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