As the Lead union for the CBA we have received a request from HEABC to confirm that we consent to a temporary vehicle allowance (mileage) increase for Community Health Workers due to high fuel prices.

We have provided confirmation of our consent and the increased rates are effective March 18, 2022 and will be reviewed by Health Authorities and HEABC after 60 days.



This is not an entitlement of the collective agreement and therefore may be terminated by employers. We do have bargaining proposals to address these rates and are hopeful long term increases can be secured.

For all those workers that are not receiving the temporary increase, we have encouraged employers to increase rates for all workers.

