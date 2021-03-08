The BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention will be taking place from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Saturday, June 12, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCGEU will be holding a hybrid convention with most delegates attending convention virtually. Additional delegates may be able to attend convention in person, if public health orders and restrictions permit.



The Constitutional Convention is where BCGEU members elect the President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents and determine what the mandate of YOUR Union will be over the next three years.



To attend Convention, you must be a delegate (or alternate) of your Local. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, election of all delegates and alternates was done by electronic voting.



A Call for additional Local 1204 Delegates (and alternates) to Convention is now open on a first come first serve basis for those positions still available.



If you would like to attend convention as a delegate or alternate, please contact your local Chair, DJ Pohl via email at 1204 [email protected] or [email protected].



This process will close once all of the delegate and alternate positions have been filled.





In solidarity



DJ Pohl Kevin Hagglund

Local 1204 Chair Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP