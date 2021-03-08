Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Members in Local 1204 - BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention - Call for Delegates and Alternates - BCGEU
Published on March 08, 2021
The BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention will be taking place from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Saturday, June 12, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCGEU will be holding a hybrid convention with most delegates attending convention virtually. Additional delegates may be able to attend convention in person, if public health orders and restrictions permit.
The Constitutional Convention is where BCGEU members elect the President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents and determine what the mandate of YOUR Union will be over the next three years.
To attend Convention, you must be a delegate (or alternate) of your Local. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, election of all delegates and alternates was done by electronic voting.
A Call for additional Local 1204 Delegates (and alternates) to Convention is now open on a first come first serve basis for those positions still available.