To: All BCGEU Members in Local 1210

Date: June 1 - 5, 2026

Location: Prince George, BC

Re: NCLC Summer School 2026



The CLC and the NCLC are hosting a Summer School on June 1 – 5, 2026 at the Ramada Plaza in Prince George, BC. We are excited to bring valuable labour education to our region, and will be offering the following courses:

Facing Management Effectively Women In Leadership Steward Training Level 1 BCFED Basics of Organizing



Click on the link to learn more about each course: NCLC Summer School 2026 Brochure



Please submit your Expression of Interest (EOI) to [email protected] no later than 5pm on April 25, 2026.



To Apply

Complete an EOI stating why you want to attend the particular course you chose and what you hope you gain from it; how you are going to use and share it with your local members; your level of activism, if any (this does not exclude you if you are not an activist).

You will also be required to provide a feedback report which will be emailed to the successful applicants after the course has been completed.



Your travel, accommodations, and meals will be reimbursed by Component 12. Once you have been selected, your local chair will help assist you with any childcare or other specific accommodation needs you may have.





In solidarity

Drew Ferreira, Local 1210 Chair on behalf of the Component 12 Education Committee



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP