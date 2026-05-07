To: All BCGEU Members in Local 310 in Dawson Creek & Fort St. John

Re: Local 310 Worksite Visits in Dawson Creek & Fort St. John

On May 8, 12, or 13, 2026 members from your Local 310 Executive and BCGEU staff will be visiting the following worksites in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John:

Dawson Creek Society for Community Living:

· Northview and Southview Residences (1125 & 1111 90 Ave)

· Opportunity Centre (10108 14 ST)

· DCSCL Main Office (1334 102 Ave)

· Aurora Apartments (1328 102 Ave)

· 115th Supported Home (1629 115 Ave)

· Canalta Residence (1908 110 Ave)

South Peace Community Resources Society:

· Co-op Mall Location (117 - 10200 8 ST)

· 10110 13 ST

· STV-Safehouse

· 1018 95 Ave

· 1020 95 Ave

· 10411 100 Ave

Independence Networking Services:

· Mongwa House (1010 120 Ave)

· Head Office (1132 117 Ave)

· 611 97 Ave

North Peace Community Resources Society:

· 9503 84 ST

· 10142 101 Ave

Fort St. John Association for Community Living:

· 10251 100 Ave

· 9940 104 Ave

Single staff sites: please let us know when the best time is for a visit by contacting the Area Office.

If your site is not on this list and you would like us to visit, please contact the Area Office.

If your site is on this list and you prefer one day over the other, please contact the Area Office.

BCGEU Area Office

Phone: 250-785-6185 Email: [email protected]

In solidarity

Johanna Henderson, Staff Representative

Grace Molnar, Staff Representative

Bessy Solaman, Local 310 Chairperson

Download PDF of notice here





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