  2. All BCGEU members in Local 404 – Health Services - Nominations open for Local Executive - BCGEU

Published on February 19, 2021

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local Executive:

  • First Vice-Chairperson
  • Member at Large
  • Young Worker

The nomination period will now remain open until 5:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021.  If you are interested in running for this position, please have your nomination form (attached) returned to [email protected] by the deadline. No late entries will be accepted.

If an election is required it will be conducted after the close of nominations.

Completed nomination forms (with a copy of your biography, if applicable) are to be returned to the union no later than 5:00 pm on Monday, March 22, 2021 by email to [email protected] (no faxes please).

 

In solidarity

 

Cheryl Prowse
Staff Representative


Download nomination form here
Download PDF of notice here



