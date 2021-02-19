Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All BCGEU members in Local 404 – Health Services - Nominations open for Local Executive - BCGEU
Published on February 19, 2021
Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local Executive:
First Vice-Chairperson
Member at Large
Young Worker
The nomination period will now remain open until 5:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021. If you are interested in running for this position, please have your nomination form (attached) returned to [email protected] by the deadline. No late entries will be accepted.
If an election is required it will be conducted after the close of nominations.
Completed nomination forms (with a copy of your biography, if applicable) are to be returned to the union no later than 5:00 pm on Monday, March 22, 2021 by email to [email protected](no faxes please).