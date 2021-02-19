Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local Executive:

First Vice-Chairperson

Member at Large

Young Worker

The nomination period will now remain open until 5:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021. If you are interested in running for this position, please have your nomination form (attached) returned to [email protected] by the deadline. No late entries will be accepted.

If an election is required it will be conducted after the close of nominations.

Completed nomination forms (with a copy of your biography, if applicable) are to be returned to the union no later than 5:00 pm on Monday, March 22, 2021 by email to [email protected] (no faxes please).

In solidarity

Cheryl Prowse

Staff Representative



Download nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here





