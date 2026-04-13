Your BCGEU Maintenance/Service Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that bargaining with BC Housing, which began on January 28, 2026, has been productive. The parties have exchanged a wide range of non-monetary proposals, and agreement has already been reached on several articles.



We are now nearing the conclusion of non-monetary discussions and expect to table monetary proposals shortly.



While the Public Service and several other major public sector agreements have now been settled, the Public Sector Employers' Council (PSEC) has not yet formally published its mandate (PSEC Mandate Page). That said, recent settlements across the public sector have established a pattern of 3% annual general wage increases over four years, effective April 1, 2025. We anticipate a similar framework will apply in our negotiations.



One of your main concerns is to close the gap between your wage rates and the wage rates for similar work in the Education Sector. In the last round we established a framework to close this gap over time. We met our deadline of February 1, 2025, to make joint Union/ Employer funding recommendations to government.



As we realized in the last round of bargaining, we may need to demonstrate readiness to take job action to achieve your goals.



At the same time, we want to acknowledge that the pace of bargaining has been more rapid than in previous rounds, and the Employer's committee has been engaged and responsive on many non-monetary issues.



Additional bargaining dates have been set through the second quarter of 2026, including:

April 13, 29, 30

May 4

June 2, 4, 16, 17

It is critical for us to be able to contact you. Update your contact information on your BCGEU Member Portal account. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup



As we move into the monetary phase of bargaining, your continued engagement will be critical. We will keep you informed and ensure you are prepared for the next steps, including any actions that may be necessary to secure a fair agreement.



Thank you for your ongoing support.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Maintenance/Service Bargaining Committee

Doreen Aquino, Bargaining Committee Chair

Jeevn Atwal, Bargaining Committee Member

George Tymchuk, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP