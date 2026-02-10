Your BCGEU Maintenance/Service Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that, after meeting regularly in the fall of 2025 and early 2026 to conclude proposals, collective bargaining with BC Housing began on January 28, 2026.



At this first session, we were introduced to BC Housing's new bargaining team. Vice-President of Human Resources, Stacey Lee formally welcomed us on behalf of the Employer and stated that BC Housing is keen to begin a more constructive and productive relationship with the Union.



We have already seen that commitment in practice. Together, the parties finalized a bargaining protocol in a single afternoon-a significant contrast to the last round, when protocol discussions took more than a week and ultimately did not resolve. We take this as a positive early signal about how this round may proceed.



We exchanged non-monetary proposals with the Employer on January 28, 2026, and met the following day to continue to bargain.



Additional bargaining dates have been set through the first quarter of 2026, including:

February 10, 23, 26

March 11, 12, 26

After negotiating with both committees together last round, the committees have decided to bargain separately this round – one table for Maintenance/Service and one table for Administrative/Clerical. We found value in meeting together occasionally in the last round and will continue to do so this round when it adds value to the process.



As negotiations unfold, we will keep you informed of significant developments and will reach out when your input or engagement is needed.



Thank you for your ongoing support.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Maintenance/Service Bargaining Committee

Doreen Aquino, Bargaining Committee Chair

Jeevn Atwal, Bargaining Committee Member

George Tymchuk, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

