As we shared in a bulletin yesterday, your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) bargaining committee has canceled all remaining July dates with the employer – the Health Employers' Association of BC (HEABC). Why? Because we're simply not seeing meaningful progress at the table.

Before talks resume in September and October, we want to hear directly from you.

Your bargaining committee is hosting a series of one-hour Zoom Q&A sessions over the coming weeks. These meetings are your chance to get an update on where things stand, ask questions, and share your feedback on the path forward.





Check the schedule below and plan to attend either the session for your local or one of the hybrid meetings on July 29 or August 11:

📅 Zoom Q&A Schedule

Tuesday July 22, 2025 Locals: 805, 806, 807, 808, 809 (Interior Health)

🕛 Time 1: 12:00 p.m.

🌆 Time 2: 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday July 23, 2025 Locals: 810, 811, 812 (Northern Health)

🕛 Time 1: 12:00 p.m.

🌆 Time 2: 6:00 p.m.

Thursday July 24, 2025 Locals: 801, 802 (Island Health)

🕛 Time 1: 12:00 p.m.

🌆 Time 2: 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday July 29 & Monday August 11, 2025 Local 804 & hybrid sessions (all locals)

🕛 Time 1: 12:00 p.m.

🌆 Time 2: 6:00 p.m.



🔗 Zoom Link for all meetings: Join the Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 840 3131 8306

Passcode: 427089



We're looking forward to hearing your thoughts, answering your questions, and working together to keep moving forward on the bargaining priorities you've identified.



In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee





UWU/MoveUP