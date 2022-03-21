BCGEU is hosting a telephone town hall on facilities bargaining on Thursday, May 19th, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Saving Time.



As a member working under the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) collective agreement, we're inviting you to join.



On May 19th, you will receive a call at the number we have on file for you – just stay on the line to participate. You'll be put straight through to the town hall.



If you miss the call on Thursday, you will get a voicemail with instructions on how to phone in. You can join in or leave the call at any time, up to the end of the town hall.



In solidarity,



Richard Ziemianski, Chair, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Committee

Mahen Ramdharry, Member, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Ctte, & Vice-President, Component 4

Micheil Bryson, Member, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Committee

Thomas Christen, Member, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Committee

Gavin Gill, Member, Member, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Committee

Lynn Meskas, Member, BCGEU Caucus, FBA Bargaining Committee

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice now







