All BCGEU members, Local 0310 South Peace Community Resources Society Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 26, 2022

Nominations closed May 24, 2022 at midnight for election of Stewards at South Peace Community Resources Society.

Your newly elected Steward for South Peace Community Resources Society is: Holly Wilson

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

In Solidarity,

Brittany Lequiere
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here