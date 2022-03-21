Nominations closed March 29, 2022 at midnight for election of additional Stewards at Local 0610 MCFD worksites in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Chetwynd.



The following are your newly elected Stewards for Local 0610 MCFD worksites:

Rinson Varghese Vanessa Key





Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!



In Solidarity,





Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here