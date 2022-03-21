Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 30, 2022

Nominations closed March 29, 2022 at midnight for election of additional Stewards at Local 0610 MCFD worksites in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Chetwynd.
 
The following are your newly elected Stewards for Local 0610 MCFD worksites:

 

  •  Rinson Varghese                                  Vanessa Key

 
 
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
 
In Solidarity,
 
 
Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

