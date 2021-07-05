PLEASE POST

NOMINATIONS FOR BARGAINING COMMITTEE

Northern Lights College -- Faculty



Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Northern Lights College – Faculty Bargaining Committee. Bargaining will commense in 2022, as such, we are accepting nominations for your new Bargaining Committee.



1 Bargaining Committee Chair

3 Bargaining Committee Members

1 Bargaining Committee Alternate (in the event one of the elected members are unavailable to carry out their duties)



Nominations are to be faxed, mailed, emailed or hand delivered to:



BCGEU Peace River Area Office

10147 100th Avenue

Fort St. John BC V1J 1Y7

Fax # : 250-785-0048 or toll free: 1-800-946-0255

[email protected]



Nominations will close at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday August 4, 2021.

Nomination forms are attached above, please copy as required, or contact the Peace River Area Office if you are in need of extras. For more information on the Roles and Responsibilities of Bargaining Committee Members please contact the area office.



If you are aware of a member who should receiving this notice but hasn’t, please direct them to [email protected] so we can assist them.



Candidates have the right to submit a biography (not to exceed 250 words) should an election be required. This biography must be submitted within one day of the close of nominations.



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP