  2. All BCGEU Members – Local 0710, Northern Lights College -- Faculty - Bargaining Committee Elections - BCGEU

Published on July 05, 2021

PLEASE POST
NOMINATIONS FOR BARGAINING COMMITTEE
Northern Lights College -- Faculty

 
Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Northern Lights College – Faculty Bargaining Committee. Bargaining will commense in 2022, as such, we are accepting nominations for your new Bargaining Committee.
 
1 Bargaining Committee Chair
3 Bargaining Committee Members
1 Bargaining Committee Alternate (in the event one of the elected members are unavailable to carry out their duties)
 
Nominations are to be faxed, mailed, emailed or hand delivered to:
 
                    BCGEU Peace River Area Office
                    10147 100th Avenue
                    Fort St. John  BC   V1J 1Y7
                    Fax # : 250-785-0048 or toll free: 1-800-946-0255
                    [email protected]
 
Nominations will close at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday August 4, 2021.
Nomination forms are attached above, please copy as required, or contact the Peace River Area Office if you are in need of extras. For more information on the Roles and Responsibilities of Bargaining Committee Members please contact the area office.

If you are aware of a member who should receiving this notice but hasn’t, please direct them to [email protected] so we can assist them.
 
Candidates have the right to submit a biography (not to exceed 250 words) should an election be required.  This biography must be submitted within one day of the close of nominations.

Download PDF of notice here



