All BCGEU members, Local 1210 – Citizen Services Fort St. John - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 22, 2022

Nominations closed April 14, 2022 at midnight for election of Stewards at Citizen Services, Fort St. John.

The following is your newly elected Steward:

                                      Shawn MacDonald

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

 

In Solidarity,

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

