Steward Elections are now open at Local 1210 Citizens Services, Fort St. John.

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and close on Thursday, April 14, 2022 Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 250-785-0048

10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

(can put in the drop box at back door)

For more information or questions, please contact our office at:

BCGEU Peace River Area Office

10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7



Email: [email protected]

Phone: 250-785-6185 or 1-800-667-0788 Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255



In solidarity

Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF nomination form here

Download PDF Notice of Elections Stewards





