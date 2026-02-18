To: All BCGEU members, Local 1310

Re: Opening of Steward Nominations



We are opening Steward nominations for Local 1310.



Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now open and will close on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 5:00pm. Please email, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255

10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

(drop box located at back door)



If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788.



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination form here

Download Steward Election Info Sheet here





UWU/MoveUP