Nominations closed March 7, 2022 at midnight for election of additional Stewards at City of Fort St. John.



The following are your newly elected Stewards for the City of Fort St. John:



Scott Bruvold Victoria Butler

Michael Hamlyn Milo Morgan

Brenda Olanski



They now join the following previously elected Stewards in representing workers at the City of Fort St. John:



Robert McGuire Lin Lin

Adam Carrell Suzanne Langdon

Selena Yates Yana Pliassova-Bakounina

Meagan Stickel Naomi Gallant

David Green Troy Nicholl

Carson Darling Annette O’Hanley



Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!



In Solidarity,



Kathy Weaver

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP