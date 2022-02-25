Nominations closed March 7, 2022 at midnight for election of additional Stewards at City of Fort St. John.
The following are your newly elected Stewards for the City of Fort St. John:
Scott Bruvold Victoria Butler
Michael Hamlyn Milo Morgan
Brenda Olanski
They now join the following previously elected Stewards in representing workers at the City of Fort St. John:
Robert McGuire Lin Lin
Adam Carrell Suzanne Langdon
Selena Yates Yana Pliassova-Bakounina
Meagan Stickel Naomi Gallant
David Green Troy Nicholl
Carson Darling Annette O’Hanley
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
In Solidarity,
Kathy Weaver
Staff Representative
