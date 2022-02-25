Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU members, Local 1710 – City of Fort St. John - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 08, 2022

Nominations closed March 7, 2022 at midnight for election of additional Stewards at City of Fort St. John.
 
The following are your newly elected Stewards for the City of Fort St. John:


                    Scott Bruvold             Victoria Butler
                    Michael Hamlyn          Milo Morgan
                    Brenda Olanski
 
They now join the following previously elected Stewards in representing workers at the City of Fort St. John:

                        Robert McGuire           Lin Lin
                        Adam Carrell              Suzanne Langdon
                        Selena Yates              Yana Pliassova-Bakounina
                        Meagan Stickel           Naomi Gallant
                        David Green               Troy Nicholl
                        Carson Darling           Annette O’Hanley
 
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
 
In Solidarity,

Kathy Weaver
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

 



