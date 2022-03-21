Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 01, 2022

 

Nominations for a member for your Bargaining Committee closed on March 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. The following members are now your Bargaining Committee:

  • Kaitlin Fritz – Bargaining Committee Member
  • Carolyn Reeves – Bargaining Committee Member
  • Danika Boyer – Bargaining Committee Chair

Please join me in congratulating your new Bargaining Committee for Lake View Credit Union.

 

In solidarity

 

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative


