Nominations for a member for your Bargaining Committee closed on March 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. The following members are now your Bargaining Committee:

Kaitlin Fritz – Bargaining Committee Member

Carolyn Reeves – Bargaining Committee Member

Danika Boyer – Bargaining Committee Chair

Please join me in congratulating your new Bargaining Committee for Lake View Credit Union.

In solidarity

Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





