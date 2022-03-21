Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 02, 2022

Unfortunately the member update meeting planned for June 7, 2022 is postponed.
 
Your employer has agreed to our request to reschedule bargaining to this fall, dates to be determined.
 
Thank you for your patience in this, we look forward to meeting with you in the fall and resuming our bargaining scheduling.
 
For any questions please contact your Bargaining Committee members or myself.
 
In solidarity,

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
 