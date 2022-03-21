Unfortunately the member update meeting planned for June 7, 2022 is postponed.



Your employer has agreed to our request to reschedule bargaining to this fall, dates to be determined.



Thank you for your patience in this, we look forward to meeting with you in the fall and resuming our bargaining scheduling.



For any questions please contact your Bargaining Committee members or myself.



In solidarity,



Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here







