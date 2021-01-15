 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on January 15, 2021

NOMINATIONS FOR BARGAINING COMMITTEE ARE OPEN
North Peace Cultural Centre

Nominations are now opened for the following positions on the Bargaining Committee:

  • One (1) Bargaining Committee Chair
  • One (1) Bargaining Committee Member

Nominations are to be faxed, mailed, emailed or hand delivered (in mailbox at back door) to:

BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100th Avenue
Fort St. John BC V1J 1Y7
Fax # : 250-785-0048 or toll free: 1-800-946-0255
Area10@bcgeu.ca

Nominations will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021

Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required, or contact the Peace River Area Office if you are in need of extras.

Candidates have the right to submit a biography (not to exceed 250 words) should an election be required. This biography must be submitted within one day of the close of nominations.

Download bargaining committee chair nomination form here
Download bargaining committee member nomination form here
Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP