NOMINATIONS FOR BARGAINING COMMITTEE ARE OPEN

North Peace Cultural Centre

Nominations are now opened for the following positions on the Bargaining Committee:

One (1) Bargaining Committee Chair

One (1) Bargaining Committee Member

Nominations are to be faxed, mailed, emailed or hand delivered (in mailbox at back door) to:

BCGEU Peace River Area Office

10147 100th Avenue

Fort St. John BC V1J 1Y7

Fax # : 250-785-0048 or toll free: 1-800-946-0255

Area10@bcgeu.ca

Nominations will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021

Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required, or contact the Peace River Area Office if you are in need of extras.

Candidates have the right to submit a biography (not to exceed 250 words) should an election be required. This biography must be submitted within one day of the close of nominations.

Download bargaining committee chair nomination form here

Download bargaining committee member nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP