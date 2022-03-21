Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 29, 2022

Nominations closed April 28, 2022, at midnight for election of Stewards in Local 2010.

Below, are the results:

Gregory Bradner

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

 

In Solidarity,

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative


