Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. All BCGEU Members, Local 2010 – Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy – Fort St. John - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

All BCGEU Members, Local 2010 – Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy – Fort St. John - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Published on May 04, 2021

Nominations closed May 3, 2021 for election of Stewards at the Ministry of Environment and
Climate Change Strategy – Fort St. John.
 
Mike Friars has been elected Steward at 10003 110th Ave Fort St. John, BC.
 
Please join us in wishing them well in their new position!
 
 
In solidarity

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative
 
Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP