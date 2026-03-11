To: All BCGEU Members, Local 310 Independent Networking Services, Dawson Creek
Re: Opening of Steward Nominations
We are opening Steward nominations for Local 310 – Independent Networking Services, Dawson Creek.
Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and will close on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 5:00pm. Please email, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:
Email: [email protected]
Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
(drop box located at back door)
If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788.
Download PDF of notice here
Download Nomination form here
Download Rights and Responsibilities here
UWU/MoveUP
