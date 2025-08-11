Nominations are now open for shop stewards at Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, 2957 Jutland Road, Victoria.



If you are interested in becoming a steward, please add your name to the attached nomination form and have a co-worker nominate you.



Nominations will close on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 5:00 PM



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.



BCGEU stewards are the backbone of our union. They are elected workplace leaders, and anyone at your worksite that is a member of the union in good standing is eligible to be elected as a steward.



What do stewards do?

Stewards help solve problems at the worksite. Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.



What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.



Is there training for new stewards?

Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.



Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected] RE: MIRR Steward Nomination.



In solidarity,



Jeremy Leveque, Local 601 Chairperson

Liam Smith, Local 1201 Chairperson

Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chairperson

Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here





