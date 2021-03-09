Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All BCGEU members of Lake View Credit Union - Collective Agreement Letter of Understanding - BCGEU
Published on March 09, 2021
Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce they have agreed to a Letter of Understanding regarding the improved benefit package your employer is now providing you.
This includes cost savings for the membership as the short-term premiums have been reduced. Additionally, the eligibility period has been reduced from 14 to 7 days.
This will ensure members won't need to utilize all of their sick day allotment prior to becoming eligible for short term. The new letter of understanding is attached as well as uploaded on the BCGEU website with your collective agreement.
In solidarity,
Jen Sipma, Bargaining Chair Carolyn Reeves, Bargaining Committee Member Danika Hinks, Bargaining Committee Member Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative