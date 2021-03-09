Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 09, 2021

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce they have agreed to a Letter of Understanding regarding the improved benefit package your employer is now providing you.
 
This includes cost savings for the membership as the short-term premiums have been reduced. Additionally, the eligibility period has been reduced from 14 to 7 days.
 
This will ensure members won't need to utilize all of their sick day allotment prior to becoming eligible for short term. The new letter of understanding is attached as well as uploaded on the BCGEU website with your collective agreement.
 
In solidarity,
 
Jen Sipma, Bargaining Chair
Carolyn Reeves, Bargaining Committee Member
Danika Hinks, Bargaining Committee Member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative
 
