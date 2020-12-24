 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
All BCGEU Members of the Cariboo Regional District - Collective Agreement Ratified - BCGEU

Published on December 24, 2020

The Cariboo Regional District bargaining committee is pleased to announce the membership ratified the collective agreement on December 23rd, 2020.

Click on the following link to review the bargained updates:

https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/bcgeu/pages/9488/attachments/original/1608053402/CRD_Ratification_Document_Dec_14_2020.pdf?1608053402

 

In solidarity,

 

Jody Stratton, Bargaining Chair
Jackie Laflamme, Bargaining Committee member
Tracy Bartsch, Bargaining Committee member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative


