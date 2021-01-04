The City of Fort St. John bargaining committee is pleased to announce the membership ratified the collective agreement on December 30, 2020.
Click on the following link to review the bargained updates:
https://mcusercontent.com/c9125e48200e7a60add61b323/files/16095832-c920-4397-8290-436b84372a5c/1710_Agreements_rat_doc_18Dec20.01.pdf
In solidarity,
Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative
On behalf of your Bargaining Committee:
Ashley Murphey – Bargaining Chair
Bob Corbett – Bargaining Committee Member
Charlene Jackson – Bargaining Committee Member
Naomi Gallant – Bargaining Committee Member
Selena Yates – Bargaining Committee Member
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?