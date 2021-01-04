 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. All BCGEU Members of the City of Fort St. John - Collective Agreement Ratified - BCGEU

Published on January 04, 2021

The City of Fort St. John bargaining committee is pleased to announce the membership ratified the collective agreement on December 30, 2020.

Click on the following link to review the bargained updates:

https://mcusercontent.com/c9125e48200e7a60add61b323/files/16095832-c920-4397-8290-436b84372a5c/1710_Agreements_rat_doc_18Dec20.01.pdf

 

In solidarity,

 

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

 

On behalf of your Bargaining Committee:

Ashley Murphey – Bargaining Chair
Bob Corbett – Bargaining Committee Member
Charlene Jackson – Bargaining Committee Member
Naomi Gallant – Bargaining Committee Member
Selena Yates – Bargaining Committee Member


Download PDF of notice here

