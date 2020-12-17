Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce we have reached a tentative settlement with your Employer, details of which will be announced at the ratification meetings scheduled via Zoom on December 22. We will hold one meeting at 11:00 am and another at 7:00 pm. Please ensure we have your correct personal email address on file as the ratification vote will also be held online.
For the 11:00 meeting please log in to the following zoom link:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 929 7461 5458
Passcode: 335614 One tap mobile
+16132093054,,92974615458# Canada
+16473744685,,92974615458# Canada
Dial by your location
+1 613 209 3054 Canada
+1 647 374 4685 Canada
+1 647 558 0588 Canada
+1 778 907 2071 Canada
+1 204 272 7920 Canada
+1 438 809 7799 Canada
+1 587 328 1099 Canada
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adLC5pd0Zf
For the 7:00 PM meeting please log in to the following zoom link:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 942 0562 6370
Passcode: 659138
One tap mobile
+16475580588,,94205626370# Canada
+17789072071,,94205626370# Canada
Dial by your location
+1 647 558 0588 Canada
+1 778 907 2071 Canada
+1 204 272 7920 Canada
+1 438 809 7799 Canada
+1 587 328 1099 Canada
+1 613 209 3054 Canada
+1 647 374 4685 Canada
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/acN17CkIrN
If you have any questions regarding the meeting details, please contact your bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Ashley Murphey – Bargaining Chair
Charlene Jackson – Bargaining Committee member
Bob Corbett – Bargaining Committee member
Selena Yates – Bargaining Committee member
Naomi Gallant – Bargaining Committee member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
