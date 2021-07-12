Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. All BCGEU Members under Community Social Services Community Living, General and Indigenous Services Collective Agreements - Reminder: Local Issues Bargaining & Expressions of Interest - BCGEU

All BCGEU Members under Community Social Services Community Living, General and Indigenous Services Collective Agreements - Reminder: Local Issues Bargaining & Expressions of Interest - BCGEU

Published on July 12, 2021

The deadline to complete the survey and send in your expression of interest to participate in local issues bargaining is 5 pm on Monday, July 19.
 
If you still do not have a copy of your local issues agreement, please contact BCGEU Negotiations at [email protected] to let us know that you need a copy of your agreement.
 
To complete the survey click here.
 
If you are interested in participating on the local issues bargaining team, send your name, the name of your agency/employer, local and/or your worksite location and contact info to [email protected].
 
We look forward to hearing from you!
 
In solidarity,
 
 
 
BCGEU Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP