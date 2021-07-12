The deadline to complete the survey and send in your expression of interest to participate in local issues bargaining is 5 pm on Monday, July 19.



If you still do not have a copy of your local issues agreement, please contact BCGEU Negotiations at [email protected] to let us know that you need a copy of your agreement.



To complete the survey click here.



If you are interested in participating on the local issues bargaining team, send your name, the name of your agency/employer, local and/or your worksite location and contact info to [email protected].



We look forward to hearing from you!



In solidarity,







BCGEU Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





