Nominations are now open for three (3) shop stewards at the VIRCC.

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to: [email protected]

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.

In solidarity,

Dean Purdy, Local 101 Chair

Lynda Willson, Staff Representative





