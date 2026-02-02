Attend BCLA 2026 on us!

The BCGEU is once again sponsoring the BC Library Association's annual conference in Richmond, B.C., April 22-24, 2026. This conference offers extensive learning and networking opportunities for library workers across British Columbia.

To make this opportunity more accessible for BCGEU members, the Component 7 Library Bargaining Council (LBC) has purchased a ticket for one BCGEU library member to attend the full conference (plus Leave of Absence, travel and accommodation).

To express your interest in this opportunity, please complete the following form by 11:59 p.m. Friday, February 20. The selected recipient will be notified by Friday, March 6, to make arrangements.

Express your interest here: https://form.123formbuilder.com/6926206/bcla-2026

Questions can be sent to [email protected].



In Solidarity,

Tanya Boyd (Local 710), Library Bargaining Council Acting Chairperson

Brenda Dunn (Local 705)

Monica Finn (Local 702)

Joanna Lord, Component 7 Vice-President





UWU/MoveUP