All BCGEU Members Working at ESIT Advanced Solutions - Tentative agreement ratifies - BCGEU

Published on June 14, 2021

We are very happy to inform you that the tentative collective agreement has been ratified by 97.7%.
 
Our next steps will be to proof and finalize the agreement. Once that is done, the agreement will be made available on the BCGEU website.
 
We appreciate all of your support during the negotiation and ratification process.
 
In solidarity
 
 
 
Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:
 
Bargaining Committee Member, Jason Gillies
Bargaining Committee Member, David Ward
Bargaining Committee Member, Jennifer Spark
BCGEU Staff Representative, Shirley Kay

Download PDF of notice here



