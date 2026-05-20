To all NBA members who participated in the strike vote: THANK YOU. Your overwhelming YES vote sent a clear message to the employer that nurses across British Columbia are united.

Since returning to the bargaining table this week, discussions with the employer are different than they were in earlier stages of bargaining. Recent conversations show a more engaged approach to the issues nurses have consistently raised throughout negotiations.

There is still work to do, but discussions this week have been more constructive than what your bargaining committee experienced earlier in bargaining, and we know the pressure created by this strike vote is having an impact at the table. The power of your strong strike vote has generated the first glimmer of hope at the bargaining table.

This shift can only be attributed to the pressure created by the strong strike mandate B.C.'s nurses have delivered, giving your bargaining committee the leverage and collective power it needs at the bargaining table.

Your bargaining committee is more determined than ever to maintain pressure as discussions continue. Negotiations can change quickly, and your committee remains cautiously optimistic as talks move forward.

Next steps

After returning to the bargaining table this week, discussions stretched late into the night and into the early morning hours as both parties continued working through proposals and key issues. Negotiations are expected to continue next week.

At this time, 72-hour strike notice has not been issued, and bargaining remains ongoing.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President Health Services





UWU/MoveUP