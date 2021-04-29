Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU of Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy – Fort St. John - Steward Elections - BCGEU

Published on April 29, 2021

Steward Elections are open as of Thursday, April 29, 2021.
 
To be elected are:

  • 1 Steward at 10003 110th Ave Fort St. John, BC

Please ensure a copy of this notice, and the attached nomination form and information sheet are posted on the Union bulletin board at your workplace.
 
Please email, fax or hand deliver your nominations to:
 
BCGEU Peace River Area Office (Drop box at the back entrance)
10147 100 Ave
Fort St. John, BC   V1J 1Y7
Phone: 250-785-6185  Fax: 250-785-0048
Email: [email protected]
 
 
Nominations will close at 5:00 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021.
 
If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.

Download nomination form here
Download Your rights and responsibilities as a steward here
Download PDF of notice here


