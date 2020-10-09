Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Click here to read more.
All BCGEU public service members Re: Return to in-office office - BCGEU
Published on October 09, 2020
This morning, your employer announced their intention to move towards having all employees who have been working remotely during the pandemic to return to working in the office on at least a part-time basis. You can view the plan, as per the latest BC Public Service COVID-19 Response FAQs, here.
I want you to know that our union is aware of the plan, that we are communicating with your employer and that your safety is our top priority.
What we know right now is that the plan to return to in-office work will happen on a ministry-by-ministry basis – there is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Further, your employer plans to operate with reduced in-office capacity and modified duties for the next six to 18 months.
I have asked each ministry's Article 29 committee to monitor the implementation of the plan, address issues as they arise, and report any concerns to me. If you have concerns about how the plan is being implemented in your worksite and your manager can't resolve your concern, please contact your steward or your OHS representative.
We will continue to keep you updated on this issue as the situation unfolds.
In solidarity,
Stephanie Smith, BCGEU President and Chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee