This morning, your employer announced their intention to move towards having all employees who have been working remotely during the pandemic to return to working in the office on at least a part-time basis. You can view the plan, as per the latest BC Public Service COVID-19 Response FAQs, here.

I want you to know that our union is aware of the plan, that we are communicating with your employer and that your safety is our top priority.

What we know right now is that the plan to return to in-office work will happen on a ministry-by-ministry basis – there is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Further, your employer plans to operate with reduced in-office capacity and modified duties for the next six to 18 months.

I have asked each ministry's Article 29 committee to monitor the implementation of the plan, address issues as they arise, and report any concerns to me. If you have concerns about how the plan is being implemented in your worksite and your manager can't resolve your concern, please contact your steward or your OHS representative.

We will continue to keep you updated on this issue as the situation unfolds.

In solidarity,

Stephanie Smith, BCGEU President and Chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee

UWU/MoveUP