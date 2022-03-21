Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCNDP Constituency Assistants - Union Meeting, June 28, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 10, 2022

COMPONENT:          Education, Scientific, Technical and Administration
LOCAL:                   BCNDP Constituency Assistants 
DATE:                     Tuesday, June 28th, 2022
TIME:                     6:00-7:30
PLACE:                   Zoom Virtual Meeting

AGENDA

  • Call for JLM Committee Member
  • Update on Office Safety
  • CA Survey
  • Questions and Answers

Please email [email protected] for the Zoom Meeting login details. 

If you have questions, please email [email protected]

 

In solidarity,

 

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Unit Chair

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee Member

Andrea Mears, Staff Representative


