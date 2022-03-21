COMPONENT: Education, Scientific, Technical and Administration
LOCAL: BCNDP Constituency Assistants
DATE: Tuesday, June 28th, 2022
TIME: 6:00-7:30
PLACE: Zoom Virtual Meeting
AGENDA
- Call for JLM Committee Member
- Update on Office Safety
- CA Survey
- Questions and Answers
Please email [email protected] for the Zoom Meeting login details.
If you have questions, please email [email protected]
In solidarity,
Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Unit Chair
Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee Member
Andrea Mears, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
