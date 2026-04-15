Important Update: Wildfire – Bill M214 Firefighters' Health Act

Hi everyone,



We want to provide a brief update on Bill M214, the Firefighters' Health Act, and what it could mean for workers across British Columbia.

Bill M214 is a private member's bill focused on improving health protections for firefighters, including stronger screening measures, earlier detection of occupational illnesses, and enhanced long-term supports.

The bill requires the provincial government to develop a comprehensive health screening program within 12 months. This program would include regular cancer screening, physical and mental health assessments, and ongoing monitoring of workplace exposures.

The legislation also expands its scope to explicitly include wildland firefighters, recognizing the unique risks and conditions associated with that work.

In addition, the bill requires the government to review existing occupational disease protections, including presumptive coverage for cancers and other illnesses, as well as service requirements. This review must be completed within 12 months, with a public report outlining findings and recommendations.

The proposed screening program would also be reviewed every five years to ensure it remains effective and up to date.

This bill has received broad support from all parties in the Legislature, which is an encouraging sign. We want to acknowledge that support and the recognition across party lines of the importance of protecting workers facing high-risk conditions.

If implemented, this would represent the first program of its kind in Canada focused on comprehensive occupational health screening for firefighters, and potentially one of the first in North America. It may also help set a precedent for expanding similar protections to other high-risk occupations.

As a private member's bill, Bill M214 will require government support to move forward. We will continue to monitor its progress and advocate for measures that strengthen health protections for workers exposed to occupational risks.

If you have questions or would like more information, please contact your local sector council.

We will share further updates as more information becomes available.



In solidarity,

BCGEU Wildfire Sector Council

Sebastian Kallos - Component 20 Vice President





UWU/MoveUP