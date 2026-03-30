Video update: component & bargaining news
We want to make it easy for members to stay informed and follow the bargaining process along the way. That's why we're launching a new series of bargaining update videos.
In this short video, I'm speaking to you from last week's component executive meeting in Vancouver to update you on:
- Who sits on the component executive
- What's on the agenda at component executive meetings
- Details about 2026 bargaining
- Upcoming member-to-member visits (M2Ms)
- Our pension plan
- The importance of member participation during bargaining
Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeXtElgsbFM
In solidarity,
Rory Smith
BCGEU Vice-President, Operational Services
Component 10
UWU/MoveUP
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