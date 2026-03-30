Video update: component & bargaining news

We want to make it easy for members to stay informed and follow the bargaining process along the way. That's why we're launching a new series of bargaining update videos.

In this short video, I'm speaking to you from last week's component executive meeting in Vancouver to update you on:

Who sits on the component executive

What's on the agenda at component executive meetings

Details about 2026 bargaining

Upcoming member-to-member visits (M2Ms)

Our pension plan

The importance of member participation during bargaining

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeXtElgsbFM

In solidarity,

Rory Smith

BCGEU Vice-President, Operational Services

Component 10





UWU/MoveUP