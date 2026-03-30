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  2. All C10 members in highways maintenance - Video update: component & bargaining news - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All C10 members in highways maintenance - Video update: component & bargaining news - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 30, 2026

Video update: component & bargaining news 

 

We want to make it easy for members to stay informed and follow the bargaining process along the way. That's why we're launching a new series of bargaining update videos. 

In this short video, I'm speaking to you from last week's component executive meeting in Vancouver to update you on: 

  • Who sits on the component executive 
  • What's on the agenda at component executive meetings 
  • Details about 2026 bargaining 
  • Upcoming member-to-member visits (M2Ms) 
  • Our pension plan 
  • The importance of member participation during bargaining 

 

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeXtElgsbFM 

 

In solidarity, 

Rory Smith 
BCGEU Vice-President, Operational Services 
Component 10 



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