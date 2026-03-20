Last Day to Vote

Dear Members,



It's the last day to cast your ballot in the community health ratification vote if you have not done so yet! The community health agreement kicks in at your workplaces April 1, 2027 – make sure you have your say as this vote will influence your future pay and working conditions.

The vote ends at 12:00 pm (noon) today (March 20).

Your voting credentials were sent to your personal email address. If you have not yet voted, please look for an email from [email protected]. If you can't find it, check your spam or junk folder. If it is still missing, contact your BCGEU area office to confirm the personal email address we have on file is correct.

If you are experiencing technical issues with your digital ballot or have trouble accessing your voting credentials, please contact your local area office for support: https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact



In solidarity,

The CBA Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP