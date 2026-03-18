TODAY: We're calling you to discuss the tentative agreement

Dear Members,



Have questions about the community health tentative agreement? If this deal passes with a majority YES vote, it will become your collective agreement starting April 1, 2027. Today and tonight, the BCGEU is calling all members who are eligible to vote on the community health tentative agreement - that's you! - for an informational telephone town hall! If you provided us with your personal phone number through the Member Portal, please prepare to receive a call at 12:00 p.m. (noon) & 6:00 p.m.

☎ Telephone Town Halls – How-To

When you get called, just stay on the line - you'll be automatically connected to the event. Please remember that you can't use your employer's email system or your work phone to stay in touch with our union. If you can't make either of the telephone town halls, your bargaining committee is hosting two more zoom information sessions tomorrow, March 19 @ 12:00 p.m. (noon) & 6:00 p.m.

🔗 Join Zoom Session

Meeting ID: refer to email sent

Passcode: refer to email sent

🗳 Voting is open now and closes Friday March 20 at 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Your voting credentials were sent to your personal email address. If you have not yet voted, please look for an email from [email protected]. If you can't find it, check your spam or junk folder. If it is still missing, contact your BCGEU area office to confirm the personal email address we have on file is correct.

If you are experiencing technical issues with your digital ballot or have trouble accessing your voting credentials, please contact your local area office for support: https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact

⚠️ IMPORTANT: The deadline to request voting credentials is Thursday, March 19 at 5:00 p.m. (PST). You should have received your credentials automatically, but if you did not, please contact your area office using the link above.

Your bargaining committee fought hard to achieve the tentative agreement we are proud to present to you, and we unanimously recommend a YES vote to accept it. We encourage every member to take part in this important decision.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee





UWU/MoveUP