TONIGHT: Join zoom to discuss the tentative agreement

Dear Members,



The vote to determine B.C's next community health agreement, which will remain active for 4 years, opens this Friday, March 13 @ NOON. As the newest valued members of the Community Health Bargaining Association (CBA), your vote and voice matters.

Several workplace improvements are on the table, including shift premiums and a fairer overtime system - if the majority of members vote yes, supportive housing/shelter/women's transition members, like us, will be entitled to these wins starting April 1, 2027. See the summary of improvements here. Don't forget: other boosts our sector is guaranteed to get April 1, 2027 include dual coverage for health benefits and improved sick day accrual!

As a reminder, you continue to be covered by your current (community social services) collective agreement. While community social services bargaining is ongoing, the public service strike set a strong mandate - general wage increases of 3% per year! - for all public sectors. So, we expect you'll get good wage increases for 2025 & 2026 when that new collective agreement is ratified. Then, on April 1, 2027, we can unlock the benefits of the community health agreement.

Have questions? Join an information session

Before voting on the community health tentative agreement opens on Friday, we encourage you to join an information session to ask any questions you may have. As the supportive housing representative on the bargaining committee, I (Kate Banky) will be attending the following zoom sessions to answer questions specific to our sector. Katie Smith – our BCGEU representative who is negotiating our transfer agreement – will be at every education session to support us as well.

Our bargaining committee is hosting five Zoom sessions, starting tonight, which you can join using the link below, as well as two telephone town halls. All times are Pacific Time (PST).

💻 Zoom Sessions

Thursday, March 12 – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, March 16 – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 – 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Thursday, March 19 – 12:00 p.m. (noon) & 6:00 p.m.

🔗 Join Zoom Session (refer to email sent)

Meeting ID: Refer to email sent

Passcode: Refer to email sent

☎ Telephone Town Halls

Wednesday, March 18 – 12:00 p.m. (noon) & 6:00 p.m.

We'll call every member that we have a phone number for. When you get called, just stay on the line - you'll be automatically connected to the event. If you want to make sure you get called, please log in to the Member Portal to confirm we have your current home or personal cell phone number.

Please remember that you can't use your employer's email system or your work phone to stay in touch with our union.

Voting details

🗳 Voting opens: Friday, March 13 at 12:00 p.m. (PST)

🗳 Voting closes: Friday March 20 at 12:00 p.m. (PST)

Voting will be done online through Simply Voting, an independent and neutral third party. The email with your voting credentials will be sent to your personal email address and will come from [email protected]

It's critical that our union has your current personal contact information so you can participate in the ratification vote. Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info" to confirm your personal email and phone number are up to date. Encourage your co-workers to do the same – especially if they aren't receiving union emails.

Your bargaining committee fought hard to achieve the tentative agreement we are proud to present to you, and we unanimously recommend a YES vote to accept it.



In solidarity,

Kate Banky, Bargaining Representative for C3 members in the CBA

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Andrea Duncan, Component 3 Vice-President